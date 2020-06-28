Probe against hospital’s chief matron over assistant’s death

pune

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:48 IST

The Maharashtra government has suspended the chief matron of Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital and launched an inquiry against her in connection with the death of an assistant matron there, a senior health official said.

Anita Rathod, the assistant matron, died in April this year following which the Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation alleged that the state-run hospital’s chief matron Rajashri Korke caused mental, physical, financial and social harassment to the federation’s members.

They also alleged that Korke was responsible for the death of Rathod.

A senior health official on Saturday said Rathod also had some underlying health condition.

However, following a complaint by the nurses federation, the state government suspended Korke on Friday and launched a departmental inquiry against her in connection with Rathod’s death, the official said.

The Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation in a statement welcomed the decision of the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to launch an inquiry into the matter.