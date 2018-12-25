Project cost of Katraj-Swargate BRTS route escalates by Rs 30 crore as PMC misses third deadline
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has missed its third deadline (December 18) for the completion of the proposed Katraj to Swargate Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor which has resulted into the escalation of the project cost by Rs 30 crore.
PMC missed the deadlines on May 31 and August 1, 2018, earlier because of bureaucratic reasons along with a delay in the process of land acquisition.
In the year 2016, when the work for the BRTS corridor commenced, the civic body had floated a tender of Rs 75 crore, however, the entire amount has exhausted and the work is not yet complete.
Ajay Wayase, executive engineer of the road department in PMC, said, “Currently, the work of the proposed BRTS route from Swargate to Katraj is in progress. Out of the total 10 bus stops on the route, we have completed the work of seven bus stops. As the funds exhausted last month, we have floated a fresh tender of Rs 30 crore for the pending work of the remaining three bus stops.”
The PMC had undertaken the work of the realignment of the bus stops for the BRTS route in the previous year(2017). The work for the project commenced from the main junction at Katraj.
According to Wayase, work for the remaining three bus stops will be completed by the end of March.
He said, “Currently, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) also lacks the fleet strength to run on the BRTS corridor. When the department inducts new buses, we will simultaneously complete the BRTS route as well, thus, benefiting the PMPML as well as the citizens.”
The overhaul of the 5.4 km BRTS corridor will ensure better services for PMPML bus passengers. The current work in progress includes rearrangement of the BRTS lane and bus stops.
The PMC has also planned changes in the alignment of footpaths and service lanes. The footpaths along the service lanes are being shifted to the outermost lanes. An extra lane is being added on both sides of the road to increase its vehicle carrying capacity and to streamline vehicular movement.
PMC misses deadline
Cost of the project
In 2016 : Rs 75 crore
In 2018: Rs 105 crore
(Cost increased in 2018 by Rs 30 crore)
Deadlines missed
May 31, 2018
August 1, 2018
December, 2018
Expected time of completion
March 2019
Proposed BRTS corridors in the city
Katraj Swarage (Pilot Project)
Karve Road (Khanduji Baba Chowk to Warje)
Paud Road (Paud Phata to Chandni Chowk)
Tilak Road
Singhgad Road
Shivaji Road
Bajirao Road
JM Road
FC Road
Baner Road
Ganesh Khind Road
Jehangir Hospital to Maldhakka Chowk
Airport to Ramwadi
Airport to Vishrantwadi
Kalyaninagar to Alandi
