Pune’s public funds down the drain

One of the defunct biogas plants at Peshve park.A total of 25 plants were installed in various localities of the city starting with the first plant in 2010 to process kitchen waste or wet garbage and generate electricity through waste-to-biogas plants.Rs 26 crore was spent in installing 25 plants and an additional Rs 1.5crore was spent towards annual maintenance besides the operational cost per plant.Five plants including two at Peshwe Park and one at Ghole road are defunct and the remaining plants are not working to capacity. The entire plan is to be abandoned and all plants are to be eventually scrapped.solid waste management department head, PMC:"Due to technical problems, some projects are not working . Some plants are working but not up to their capacity."Chikkalwadi hockey stadium in Khadki is now a hotspot for liquor parties and gambling.Hockey stadium in Chikhalwadi was built in 2008, and was expected to be an ideal venue for the local hockey enthusiasts. The 21,200 square metre stadium with a spectator capacity of 1,000 used to be the venue for training of budding players. The stadium has also hosted local, state-level and national-level tournaments.The construction cost of the stadium was Rs 1.25 crore. Two years later, Rs 3.25 crore was spent for renovation.The venue has turned into a hot spot for liquor parties and gambling. Even though PMC has allotted funds and installed security guards, the situation has not changed. While the local teams like Rovers Sports Academy, Railway Police and Super XI are struggling to find a training ground, it is disheartening that the stadium is not serving its purpose.PMC sports department head:"It is true that the Chikhalwadi stadium is not in use. Local corporators have shown interest in the restoration of the stadium and it should be ready in a few months."The velodrome in Balewadi is the only track in the entire state of Maharashtra, but is not operational.The velodrome in Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex with a 333.33m outdoor concrete track which was built in 1994, has undergone very few renovations in the past 23 years. No major cycling event has been held at the venue after the 1994 National Games and it stays neglected. During the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2008, the venue was used as a media centre. The velodrome is the only track in the entire state of Maharashtra.Initially Rs 1.3 crore was spent in building the velodrome and later in 2014, Rs 10 crore was allotted for the renovation and maintenance for the next 10 years.The concrete surface has worn out and there are innumerable cracks, which is risky for cyclists. The uneven surface on the lower and upper section of the track does not allow cycling federation to hold training camps at the venue. The cyclists of the state travel to Delhi for their training.joint director, sports commissionerate:"The cycling track proposal has been sent to the sports minister, but it will take time as it is a big project. We need to remove the existing concrete layer and then lay a new one. We have also thought about the option of repairing in parts, but this will not solve the purpose."Overuse of the hockey ground at the sports complex for public events has turned the venue into a garbage pit.The Khadki Cantonment Board Hockey Stadium was inaugurated in 2013 by the then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. Khadki is considered as the nursery of Indian hockey since it has produced several Olympians like Dhanraj Pillay. The stadium was expected to turn into a hot spot for hockey enthusiasts.The stadium was built at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore and the proposal to install astro turf has been sent to the state government, which would require another Rs 5 crore.The overuse of the ground for holding public events has turned the venue into a garbage pit. There are even temporary toilets dug up at the sides. The gallery wall is broken and kids from the neighbourhood scaling the wall and playing cricket on the ground, is a common sight. In the late hours of the day, the place gets occupied by alcoholics.former KCB president:"The file that we submitted and followed up was rejected by the Indian sports ministry. A fresh proposal has to be submitted. We have tried our level best to get it sanctioned."