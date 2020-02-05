Public hearing at Council Hall to discuss hike in electricity tariff

pune

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 20:09 IST

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has called for a public hearing on Thursday (February 6) from 10am at Council Hall to discuss the hike in the electricity tariff.

MSEDCL plans to present a five-year plan (2020-2025) to increase revenue through electricity to Rs 5,927 crore. The proposal includes an increase of 5 to 8 per cent tariff till 300 units for household electricity consumption and an increase of one per cent tariff every year in the next five years for industrial use of electricity.

Besides discussion on the tariff hike, there will be also a public hearing of the petition filed to withdraw the proposed grid charges on solar energy generated. Maharashtra Solar Manufacturers Association (MASMA) organised a chain hunger strike with more than 100 members rallying every two hours on Wednesday to bring the issue to the notice of the members of the MSEDCL.

“We are opposing the move of the MSEDCL to charge us grid charges on solar energy generated in the bank. The charges levied are against the laws of Electricity Act 2003. MASMA is opposing it and had also petitioned it which will be heard in the public hearing at Council Hall,” said past president Sanjay Kulkarni, MASMA.

Earlier, MASMA had opposed net metering which would have made solar rooftop impractical for residents. However, it was retained, but MSEDCL also levied grid support charges that makes solar power system not feasible for the end customer.

The decision will affect almost 600 members of MASMA and also a business of Rs 5,000 crore which will in turn lead to unemployment.