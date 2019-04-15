Pune airport flying high on all key parameters

As per the official records, the Lohegaon airport in the city operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has performed well in the year 2018-2019 in all the important parameters for the growth of the airport. These parameters include aircraft movements, increase in the passenger count and cargo traffic.

According to the data given by the officials of Airports Authority of India , Pune, the Lohegaon airport has registered a 6.8 per cent increase in the aircraft movement as compared to the previous year, while the number of passengers has increased by 11.09 per cent in 2018-19 compared to that of the previous year.Similarly, the airport has registered a 14 per cent increase in the cargo traffic.

“Considering the importance of the city on a national level, Pune airport has a huge potential for growth in all aspects. The efforts taken by all the stakeholders at the Pune airport has resulted in us registering a significant growth in almost all parameters,” said Ajay Kumar, airport director, Lohegaon Airport.

Speaking about the increase in the cargo traffic, Kumar said, “AAI is committed to providing the required assistance needed for cargo exports. We are giving a boost to charter services for our domestic cargo exports from Pune airport. The intention behind boosting cargo services is not to generate revenue out of it. We aim to expand our cargo services with the motto of generating good opportunities for exports in the region.”

According to airport officials, with the expansion of the airport, the growth in all these parameters will increase significantly, along with the focus on passenger convenience.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 16:19 IST