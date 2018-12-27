Pune anti-corruption bureau arrests lawyer for accepting Rs 1.7 crore bribe

The Pune unit of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested a lawyer for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1,70,00,000 from a man.

Identified as advocate Rohit Dattatray Shete, 29, the lawyer had made a demand for Rs 2,00,00,000 from the complainant. The demand was made nine times between November 22 and December 26, according to a statement issued by ACB.

Shete was demanding money in exchange of a favourable result in a case related to power of attorney of a major piece of land. The matter was pending in the office of deputy director of land, Pune municipal corporation (PMC).

The complainant approached the ACB and a trap was set up. The 27-year-old complainant filled a bag with Rs 5,00,000 worth of currency and filled the rest with scrap paper before handing it to Shete.

Shete was caught with the bag in the Bundgarden area of Pune.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 15:16 IST