Pune auto driver’s burnt body found

On Sunday, officials of the Deccan Gymkhana, found a charred body with a disfigured face, a rickshaw and a diary on the dried Mutha riverbed in Deccan. Information about the body was received from a call which a resident made to the emergency number 100.

According to the police, the body had a head injury which may have caused the man’s death. The injury, according to the police was caused by a blunt object which landed on his head with force. In a suspected attempt to hide the identity, the face of the body was disfigured. According to the officials, the body was set ablaze in the open area of Mutha riverbed, near Rajput brick kiln.

The body was identified to be of an autorickshaw driver, Sunil Padwal. Padwal was a resident of Dattawadi area. Padwal is around 40-years-old, said officials. The police found his diary lying near his body which helped them identify Padwal. “It had the rickshaw owner’s name. When we called the owner, he could not identify him by his face as it was disfigured beyond recognition. But he told us that Padwal had lost two fingers in the mill in Mumbai where he worked earlier. When we looked at Padwal’s hand closely, we saw that it did not have the right thumb and index finger,” said police inspector (PI) crime, Arun Awtade of the Deccan gymkhana police station who is investigating the case. Padwal had started driving the autorickshaw only eight days ago.

As his family members were not available immediately, a complaint in the matter was lodged by police naik Chetan Chavan of the Deccan Gymkhana police station. “Later, we handed over the body to his father. Padwal was known to have had a drinking habit and used to wander at night with his friends,” said PI Awtade. “His parents are from Pune and are poor. He did not have a wife or children. He did not have a fixed base and had not visited his parents house in a long time,” he added.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified accused at the Deccan gymkhana police station. While there are no suspects yet, the police are looking at potential closed circuit television (CCTV) footage in the surrounding areas.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 14:30 IST