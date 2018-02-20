Pune-based builder DS Kulkarni hospitalised at Sassoon hospital for next 48 hours

A ten-member team of doctors which examined the condition of city-based developer DS Kulkarni on Tuesday advised him hospitalisation at the Sassoon General Hospital for the next 48 hours.

Speaking during an interaction on Tuesday, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Dean, Sassoon General Hospital, said, “Developer DS Kulkarni has been admitted at the special ward at Sassoon General Hospital on Tuesday. A 10-member team carried out his clinical examination on Tuesday morning. The team has advised hospitalisation for the next 48 hours after which he would be re-examined.”

Chandanwale said that radiology and clinical findings have suggested that Kulkarni “needed to be hospitalised.”

“The team of doctors who were from radiology, cardiology, neurology, medicine, surgery, , psychiatry, physician, orthopedic, and pulmonary, have done the primary investigation, following which Kulkarni has been advised hospitalisation,” said Chandanwale.

He clarified that the patient is not on ventilator and would remain at Sassoon General Hospital for the next 48 hours till further examination is done.

DS Kulkarni (67), who was arrested on Saturday in a cheating case, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness and lost his balance in a police lock-up, an officer said.

On Monday, Dr Vijay Jagtap, who is Kulkarni’s family physician and a consulting doctor in the case at Deenanath hospital, said that the builder was being given preventive treatment for Metabolic Encephalopathy Altered Sensorium. Metabolic Encephalopathy Altered Sensorium is an illness where the patient suffers with certain metabolic disturbances affecting the brain function and does not respond to sensory impulses properly. According to doctors at Deenanath, DSK was on ventilator, which was removed on Sunday itself, and is being given the oxygen therapy.