Pune BJP corporator’s Toyota Fortuner worth Rs20 lakh stolen

A Toyota Fortuner estimated to be worth Rs 20 lakh and owned by Deepak Pote, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), was stolen from Dattawadi in the early hours of Thursday, according to a police complaint.

Pote on Thursday afternoon lodged a complaint with the Dattawadi police. Pote is also the president of the city unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and has multiple cases against him including criminal intimidation, according to an affidavit he filed during 2017 municipal polls.

According to complaint, the car was parked in the area close to the Dattawadi police chowki when some unidentified thieves opened the doors of the Fortuner with duplicate keys, broke the ignition lock and fled away with the car, said officials. Assistant police inspector SY Dhumale said, “I have just received the investigation file of vehicle (Fortuner) theft which took place at 3 am on Thursday. The investigation is on in the case .”

The incident has led discussion about the falling law and order standards in the city with residents alleging that the city police were going all out to implement helmet rule in the city but were woefully lacking in conducting patrolling and curbing rising incidents of violent crimes in the city.

Recently, two groups had clashed in the same area where the car was stolen, a few days ago, leading to the murder of one person while two persons were injured.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 16:40 IST