Pune Cantonment Board dedicates 15,000 sq ft marriage lawn for Rs 5,000 to residents

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Tuesday dedicated 15,000 square feet space in ward number 6 in Wanowrie bazaar for marriage,domestic and other public functions. The project, christened as the bicentennial marriage lawn, is aimed relieving cantonment residents of exorbitant marriage hall rental expenses.

The board administration, in its resolution, had taken up the people-centric initiative aimed at providing the military personnel and civilians in the cantonment area a premises to rent for Rs 5,000. The facility has also been extended to residents staying outside the jurisdiction of the cantonment area, but they will have shell out Rs 10,000 as charges. The lawn can accommodate nearly 600 persons and construction work for changing rooms, state of the art kitchen and other amenities will be in place in the next few months.

The marriage hall was dedicated to the cantonment residents during a formal function held in the constituency of elected member Vinod Mathurawala. PCB CEO DN Yadav in his inaugural speech said that the marriage-lawn-cum hall project was solely aimed at bringing down the marriage expenses of cantonment residents. “Nowwhere is such a prime space available for marriage and that too so cheap. The plot was encroached as we took lot of efforts to remove old encroachment as the project has been in public interest and need of the hour,” he said.

Also present on the occasion were senior Indian defence estate service officers comprising of L K Pegu, principal director of Defence Estates, Southern Command, Rajendra Pawar, Defence Estates officer (DEO), Pune, Sanjeev Kumar, director, directorate of Defence Estates, Pune, Ajay Sharma , additional DG (Lands/IT) directorate general defence estates, member Kiran Mantri and senior leader Amin Shaikh.