Pune civic body may review decision to open public gardens

Pune civic body may review decision to open public gardens

With malls open in the city, and restaurants to follow next, Punekars have begun to press for the opening up of public gardens in the city

pune Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune city has 200 public gardens several of which have jogging tracks and open gyms.
Pune city has 200 public gardens several of which have jogging tracks and open gyms.
         

Pune Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar stated on Monday that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will review its decision about opening up public gardens in the city.

With malls open in the city, and restaurants to follow next, Punekars have begun to press for the opening up of public gardens in the city.

Pune city has 200 public gardens several of which have jogging tracks and open gyms.

Vikram Kumar said, “Many gardens have open gyms in the city. Citizens used it continuously. It might be more dangerous. It was the rainy season, so gardens were closed, but we will meet and review our decision.”

Ashok Ghorpade, chief of PMC’s garden department, said, “No other municipal corporation has opened gardens yet. Even the state government’s guidelines are to keep gardens shut. The PMC opened up 13 gardens two months ago, but citizens did not follow guidelines. They were coming without masks and arguing with security guards. Mainly senior citizens and children come to gardens and both are in the high-risk age group for Covid-19.”

