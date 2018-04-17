Pune civic body nets record Rs 100 crore property tax department in two weeks

Within the first two weeks of the financial year 2018-19, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received more than Rs 100 crore revenue. Property tax department head Vilas Kanade said, “PMC received Rs 105 crore revenue till April 13. The civic body is executing rebate scheme under which residents are getting 5 and 10 percentage rebate in general tax. And many residents are availing of the benefit by paying the tax.”

Under the rebate scheme, if the citizens pay tax before May 31, the first two months of the financial year, they get rebate in their general tax amount.The civic administration has started distributing property tax bills since the last week of March and claims that almost all property holders have received the bills.Almost 50 per cent of property holders are paying tax online, said a civic official.

Sending reminders

PMC has collected mobile numbers and email IDs of almost 70 to 80 per cent taxpayers in the last three years. Now, along with hard copy of bills, PMC is sending alerts to residents on their mobile numbers along with tax details. Property tax department head Vilas Kanade said that sending reminders has helped many residents pay tax on time.