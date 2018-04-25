Pune civic body to ask state government to exclude food grade plastic from ban

The implications of the state-wide plastic ban have been very adverse on small household businesses, with many struggling to stay alive. Consequently, many residents have written to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) asking the authority to consider excluding food grade plastic from being banned. Paying heed to the requests of residents, PMC has decided to write a letter to the state government asking it to exclude certain plastic items, especially food grade packaging plastic, from the ban.

Mukta Tilak, mayor, said, “We received numerous letters from residents, especially women who indulge in household businesses. Many small businesses, such as the pickle industry, cannot package and sell their produce without the help of plastic materials.”

She further added, “Considering the fact that such small households, which strive on the income generated from such activities, will completely die, PMC has decided to write a letter seeking the exclusion of food grade packaging plastic from the state-wide plastic ban.”

Monica Walujkar, an official from the solid waste management department of PMC, said, “We are currently preparing a draft of the letter. It will be completed soon and will be sent to the state government by the end of April.”

On March 23, the Maharashtra government had issued a notification to ban plastic items. This led to the shutdown of thousands of plastic manufacturing units across Maharashtra. In addition to this, the plastic ban had also abruptly rendered lakhs of industry workers without a source of livelihood.