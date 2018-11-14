Pune cooler than Dehradun, minimum temperature dips to season’s lowest

Pune witnessed its coolest morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature dropping to 12.9 degrees Celsius. According to the India meteorological department (IMD), there was a sudden decrease in the minimum temperature in middle (madhya) Maharashtra and some parts of Vidarbha. The minimum temperature dropped by one degree Celsius, as compared to Monday, when it was 13.9 deg C. Puneites witnessed a morning colder than the season’s lowest minimum on October 30, when the mercury was at 13.2 degrees Celsius.

Along with Pune, minimum temperatures in Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Solapur and other parts of the middle Maharashtra also dropped.Nashik recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature - 11.5 degrees Celsius - on Tuesday.

IMD Pune has forecast the minimum temperatures to remain around 12.9 deg C to 14 deg C for the next six days, while the maximum temperature may touch 32 degrees Celsius.

Pune was even colder than Dehradun which is located near the Himalayan foothills in Uttarakhand. Dehradun on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius.

