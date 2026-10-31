Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau takes shelter in Kyiv metro during Russian air raid threat, calls it a ‘rough night’

Jamie Lannister is in Ukraine. Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for playing the blonde antihero in Game of Thrones, took shelter alongside Ukrainian residents in a Kyiv metro station during a Russian air raid threat this week. Pictures and videos emerged from Nikolaj's visit to Kyiv this past week, where he interacted with locals. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at a makeshift bomb shelter in Kyiv.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau visits Kyiv The Danish actor, who serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), shared details of the experience on his Instagram Stories. He was in Kyiv as part of efforts to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

“Spent a night in the Kyiv Metro. Pretty rough night. I get to do it one night and tell the tale but for thousands of Ukrainians it's a necessity to be safe during the shelling. We need to keep helping the civilians and uphold the rules we all agree on,” he wrote.

Page Six obtained photos of the actor's visit to the Ukrainian capital, showing him resting on a cot inside the metro station. He was seen wearing a blue UNDP hoodie, khaki cargo pants and black sneakers. Other pictures show him inside the station alongside passengers who had also taken shelter, interacting with them and even clicking selfies. The actor was also spotted carrying a green backpack and a black bag containing his supplies as he walked past makeshift tents.