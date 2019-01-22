 Pune court discharges Marathe, Gupta and Muhnot in DSK fraud case
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Pune court discharges Marathe, Gupta and Muhnot in DSK fraud case

The court in its order stated that the three accused were discharged from the offences registered with Shivajinagar Police station and their bail bonds were cancelled

pune Updated: Jan 22, 2019 16:53 IST
HT CORRESPONDENT
HT CORRESPONDENT
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune,Pune court,DSK fraud
Investers of DSK protest outside Bank of Maharashtra at Lokmangal,Shivajinagar in Pune last year.(HT FILE PHOTO)

A local court in the city has accepted the closure report filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune police in connection with the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) fraud case involving RP Marathe, managing director; RK Gupta, executive director and the banks former managing director Sushil Muhnot.The court in its order stated that the three accused were discharged from the offences registered with Shivajinagar Police station and their bail bonds were cancelled. The EOW arrested the trio in June 2017 on charges of misusing their position in sanctioning and disbursing loans to Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni’s (DSK) firm DSKDL.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 16:51 IST

more from pune