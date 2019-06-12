Pune crime branch arrests 3 for kidnapping truck driver, stealing goods

The crime branch unit I of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested three persons on Tuesday who kidnapped a truck driver and stole water pipes (Finolex) loaded in the transport truck from Shikrapur roadon Monday at 11:45pm.

According to the police, the driver, Bhaskar Sripatrao Landge, a resident of Kashti in Ahmednagar district, was stopped by the trio, who parked their vehicle in front of the truck.

The accused told Landge that the equated monthly payment (EMI) against the truck loan was pending. Two of the accused forced the driver to sit on their two-wheeler, robbed him of his belongings, including a mobile phone and cash, while the third accused drove the truck in the opposite direction.

Landge, later, approached the Chakan police station and lodged an FIR against the accused. Based on the inputs, senior police inspector Uttam Tangde and his team arrested the three identified as Amol Vikram More (20), Samadhan Trimbak Daund (23) and Sandeep Rajendra More (28), all residents of Ganeshnagar in Yerawada under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On further questioning, the trio confessed to their crime and told the crime branch officials that they had parked the stolen truck in Yermala, Vashi tehsil of Osmanabad district. The police took the accused to the spot and recovered the truck along with the stolen goods.

Crime branch officials said that the plan was hatched by Amol More who felt that he could have used the stolen water pipes in order to lay down a water pipeline infrastructure at his farm and would have sold the truck.

The crime branch officials took action under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad police chief RK Padmanabhan and additional commissioner of police Ramnath Pokale and deputy commissioner of police Vinayak Dhakane.

Crime branch arrests man for possessing 1kg marijuana

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Pune crime branch, on Tuesday, arrested one person for possessing marijuana.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Popat Kamble.

According to officials, Kamble was arrested from Ramtekdi area in the city.

The police has recovered one kilogramme marijuana from Kamble.

During his interrogation, Kamble said that the marijuana was given to him by a man named Lawrence Pillay.

A team of crime branch officials under the guidance of Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of police ( Crime ) and other senior officials made the arrest.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was lodged at Wanowrie police station against Kable.

