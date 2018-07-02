Pune cyclists finish two back-to-back endurance races in record time

Four Pune riders pulled out a unique feat by finishing back-to-back BRMs (Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux, endurance races) in Aurangabad. The cyclists completed the gruelling task on June 26.

Brevets, also known as BRMs (Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux), are fixed distance cycle events that are to be completed within specified time limits.

Sidgonda Patil (37), a resident of Nehrunagar, Pimpri; along with Dhanraj Helambe (45) of Wakad; Adesh Kale (42) of Hinjewadi; and Chandrakant Harpale (47) of Hadpasar, completed a 400km BRM in 22 hours, and then immediately got back on the road for a 300km BRM. After 18.5 hours of cycling, they finished the second task too. They took a total of 40.49 hours to finish 710kms.

“Though the route for both BRMs doesn’t have much elevation, the strong headwinds for almost 200kms wore us down. The most challenging part was the return journey to Aurangabad during our 400km BRM. We finished our first BRM at around 4am, slept for just 1.5 hours, and got ready for the next BRM,” said Patil, an experienced endurance rider. In the past two years, he has completed a total of 11 brevets, including two 200kms, three 300kms, two 400kms, two 600kms and recently, a 1,000km brevet on February 6.

“During a longer ride, you have already set your mind on the target and after finishing, you feel relaxed. But here, we weren’t allowed to relax even after finishing and got back on the saddle without much rest. It was easy to quit, but we kept moving,” said Patil.

“The humidity and headwinds were killing us. It tested our physical and mental strength and we managed to overcome the mental and physical barrier. The feat is therefore very satisfying for us,” said Helambe.

The riders are not going to rest as they have already started preparing for their next big challenge. On July 15, Patil will take on the mighty 1,200km BRM on the Bengaluru – Ooty – Coimbatore route, which is considered one of the toughest for the mountain climbs. The other three are preparing for a 1,000km BRM in Surat on September 1.