Pune developer cheats senior citizen of Rs 32L, bolts

A real estate developer has been booked, for cheating a senior citizen of Rs 32 lakh.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the accused, identified as Babaji Baburao Jadhav of Gayatri properties, Dhankawadi, promised to construct a row house for the victim. He allegedly took money from the victim on multiple occasions between 2011 and 2019, however, failed to come through on his promise.

“There has been no trace of the accused since the past two-three years. We visited Jadhav’s house, where his family members informed us that he has been missing. We are currently trying to locate him.” said Mahendra Patil, police sub-inspector, who is investigating the case.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the accused, by the Bharti Vidyapeeth police under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of the Maharashtra Ownership of Flat Act (MOFA) and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 16:57 IST