Pune dist reports 957 Covid-19 positive cases, 11 deaths on Monday

Pune dist reports 957 Covid-19 positive cases, 11 deaths on Monday

pune Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune district reported 957 Covid-19 positive cases and 11 deaths on Monday, as per the state health department.

The progressive positive count of the district is now 3,16,731 and the death toll is 6,260.

According to civic officials, the highest numbers of active cases are in Pune district. In Maharashtra, total active cases are 2,12,439 of which 42,112 cases are from Pune district. Maximum patients in the state prefer home isolation.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, reported 364 positive cases and three deaths. While Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 226 positive cases and five deaths.

Pune rural reported 367 positive cases and three deaths.

Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “As fewer positive cases are reported in the city the bed situation is in control. Both oxygen and ventilator beds are available in private and government hospitals in the city. 

