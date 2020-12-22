Pune district reports 507 fresh Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 19:28 IST

The state health department reported 507 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday and 12 deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.67 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.42 lakh have recovered, 7,734 have been reported dead and 17,449 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 234 new cases taking the total count to 1,88,711 and eight deaths took the death toll to 4,387, while PCMC reported 130 new cases taking the final count to 92,522 and zero deaths took the death toll to 1,264. Pune rural reported 143 new cases taking the final count to 86,593 and four deaths took the death toll to 2,048, according to the state health department.

The department reported that 4,122 patients were discharged on Tuesday taking the final count of such cases to over 17.94 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.3%. Also, 3,106 new cases in the state were reported on Tuesday taking the total to over 19.02 lakh cases.

In addition, 75 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 50,0002. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Of 1,22,12,384 laboratory samples, 19,02,458 have tested positive (15.58%) for Covid-19 till Tuesday. Currently 4,94,815 people are in home quarantine and 3,660 people are in institutional quarantine.