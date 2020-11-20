e-paper
Pune district sees 789 fresh cases, 11 deaths in 24 hrs

Pune district sees 789 fresh cases, 11 deaths in 24 hrs

This puts the progressive positive count for the district at 344,002. Of these, 319,998 have recovered, 7,206 is the death toll, and 16,765 are active cases

pune Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 16:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Health staff while taking swab samples at a Covid-19 testing centre in Pune, on Thursday.
Health staff while taking swab samples at a Covid-19 testing centre in Pune, on Thursday.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

Pune district, on Thursday, reported 789 fresh positive Covid-19 cases, and 11 Covid-related deaths, as per the state health department.

This puts the progressive positive count for the district at 344,002. Of these, 319,998 have recovered, 7,206 is the death toll, and 16,765 are active cases.

PMC reported 353 fresh positives taking its total cases to 1,76,373 with six deaths in the last 24 hours, till Thursday. The PMC death toll stands at 4,133. PCMC reported 167 fresh cases, taking its total Covid-19 cases to 86,777, with four deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening, and death toll at 1,208.

Pune rural reported 269 fresh positives, taking its total Covid-19 cases to 80,852. One death in the last 24 hours, till Thursday evening, puts the death toll at 1,865.

