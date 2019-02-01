Pune doctor detained for causing death of minor

The Hinjewadi police have detained Dr Ramkrishna Jadhav, a medical practitioner, on charges of allegedly administering a wrong injection to a 13-year-old girl, which caused her death, in 2017. Investigators said that the procedure to arrest the doctor was in progress and he is likely to be arrested soon.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged following the conclusions of the report of the expert committee of doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital which stated that wrong injection was given to the victim. The FIR further stated that the injection had caused infection in the body of the deceased and reflects negligence on the part of the doctor, according to the dean of the Sassoon General Hospital. The FIR has brightened the chance of the parents of the deceased, who have been trying to seek justice for their dead daughter.

According to the complaint, the deceased identified as Pradnya Arun Borude (13) had visited Ramkrishna clinic in Ramabai Ambedkar chowk at Siddharthanagar in Bavdhan for cold and fever related problems.

Dr Jadhav examined her and gave an injection on her right thigh. When she reached home, Pradnya developed black rashes all over her back, buttocks and thighs. She was immediately rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Navle Hospital, where she was put on critical care treatment, but passed away due to medical complications of the administered injection, the complaint said. Pradnya’s father in the complaint had put the onus on Dr Jadhav. All the necessary documents related to her case were forwarded to the expert committee which submitted its report last week.

Anand Pagare, investigation officer (IO), said, “The deceased had got fever and Dr Jadhav administered a wrong injection to her after which she got a reaction and developed medical complications. She was again given a syrup and a tablet by Dr Jadhav to salvage the negligence. However, her condition worsened and she died. Her father gathered all the medical papers and lodged a case of negligence with us. We submitted the said documents before the Sassoon hospital committee of medical experts. Their report shows prima facie negligence by Dr Jadhav while giving the injection. We have taken him into custody and he will be arrested soon,” he said.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304A (causing death by negligence) against the accused.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 14:41 IST