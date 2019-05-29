Pune doctor made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Delhi, calls the matter trivial

A Pune-based doctor was accosted by a group of youth and made to chant “Jai Shri Ram” on Sunday morning in Connaught place, New Delhi. However, the doctor has dismissed the incident, saying it was not important.

“On May 26, I was taking a morning walk in Delhi at around 6 am near Hanuman mandir. Suddenly, a few youth asked me to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’. I was taken aback a little and said it. They insisted I say it loudly. I just walked away. I was not physically manhandled. I shared the incident with my childhood friend, who is president of the Press Club of India. I did not want to make it public, neither report it to police because I thought it too be trivial. However, it was shared with a few members of the press,” said Dr Arun Gadre on Monday.

A gynaecologist, Dr Gadre has previously worked with Dr Prakash Amte, who is actively involved for the promotion of patient rights, universal health care and the social regulation of the private medical sector.

Known for his concern about the decline of medical ethics, he is the co-author (along with Dr Abhay Shukla) of a book titled ,“Dissenting Diagnosis”.

Dr Gadre, along with his wife Dr Jyotsna Gadre, has also practised in drought-prone areas of Maharashtra’s rural hinterland for several years.

First Published: May 29, 2019 10:00 IST