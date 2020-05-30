Pune entrepreneur comes to rescue of unemployed youth in rural areas

pune

Updated: May 30, 2020 18:55 IST

Migrants returning home has led to a severe manpower crunch in industries across Maharashtra and city-based Shriram Satpute, an entrepreneur and founder of Job Showcase, an online job portal, has come to the rescue of unemployed youth in rural areas.

Satpute has been at the forefront in connecting the youth from Solapur and Ahmednagar districts with the industries and has successfully facilitated at least 140 persons in getting jobs in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas in Pune region.

The lockdown, which was imposed in March to contain the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, resulted in job losses in various sectors. Satpute started organising virtual job fairs and has provided employment to locals from western Maharashtra and Marathwada. Through Job Showcase, Satpute has provided jobs in retail, banking, manufacturing, e-commerce, production and allied sectors.

“The industries are facing a severe shortage of manpower due to the mass migration of labour and hence, we have facilitated the recruitment through virtual job fairs where the interviews are conducted through video conferencing by the human resource personnel,” said Satpute.

According to Satpute, the job aspirants from the rural areas of the state cannot travel to the city and the metropolitan centres for interviews. so digital technology came in handy for direct interviews and detailed discussion on the job profile. Interviews are held and a decision is taken with immediate effect. At least 100 candidates were selected from Karjat –Jamkhed assembly segment represented by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar during the lockdown period. Similarly, 40 candidates were chosen from Barshi in Solapur district where former inspector Bhausaheb Andhalkar supported the initiative.

Beneficiary candidate Dayaneshwar Ulage from Karjat-Jamkhed said, “The initiative has given hopeto the rural youth who are searching for job opportunities during the lockdown and economic crisis. I had applied for Baramati Agro and my process has been completed. I am thankful to our local MLA and virtual job fair for organising the meeting online.”

Pawar said, “The initiative is aimed at providing job opportunities to the needy during the tough times. The interviews are conducted online through video conferencing. We have received more than 3,000 applications from various job aspirants so far.”

Dilip Pawar, operations head, Yashashwi Group, said, “During the two-month lockdown, companies have been facing serious shortage of manpower. During the lockdown, transport system had shut and it was a challenging task to travel from the district to the company address. Online interviews do not require travel and it is convenient for both the HR and the job aspirant. We have done more than 100 interviews so far and the response has been encouraging.”

Satpute said that the extreme shortage of manpower had created opportunities in different sectors where the skilled aspirants can get jobs at decent salaries. “This is how they are seeking out a living and keeping their home and hearth going. We will be extending the facilities to other areas as well,” said Satpute.