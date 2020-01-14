e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Pune News / Pune floods: 77 illegal constructions identified along Ambil odha; PMC serves notices

Pune floods: 77 illegal constructions identified along Ambil odha; PMC serves notices

pune Updated: Jan 14, 2020 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The civic body-appointed private agency PriMove has identified 77 illegal constructions along the Ambil odha (stream), which caused the flash floods in September 2019. Twent-six people died in the floods.

The Pune-based firm was given the task to carry out the survey of Ambhil odha and the reports were submitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last week. The PMC, has now issued notices to all the owners of these encroachments.

According to PMC officials, PriMove has considered 20 metres as the width of the stream while conducting the survey.

According to the city’s development plan of 1987, the width of the of the Ambil odha was considered as 18 metres and permission of construction was given accordingly. Now that the width has become a legal issue, there is a possibility that PMC will take strict action against these 77 encroachments and find a permanent solution, said officials.

Vijay Kulkarni, PMC head of water supply and pumping department said, “The report has been submitted by the company and we are working over it. The issue of width of the Ambil odha will be discussed in a meeting with the higher officials and further decision will be taken.”

City-based activist Vijay Kumbhar feels that the number of the encroachments is high. He said, “I doubt this report, as the number of encroachments along Ambil odha is more, and not just 77. There are cases where political leaders and local corporators have given permissions to illegal constructions.We need to start from the beginning and look for the root cause of these illegal constructions and how did they get the permissions.”

“Doing a survey, after people lost their lives, is just a method to fool people. The PMC and political party will now debate over the width of the stream and no firm action or permanent solution will come out of these meetings. My only request to PMC is to provide safe houses to people residing in these encroachments,” added Kumbhar.

Residents live in fear

With the Pune-based company identifying 77 encroachments, the residents, residing along the stream are worried that their homes will be demolished by the PMC.

Sunil Shinde, who lives near Sahkarnagar said, “We have been living in fear ever since the flash floods. Many people in our area lost their lives and we haven’t yet recovered from the trauma. Now, if our houses are considered as illegal encroachments, where will we go? and what will happen to our homes and our families? We request the PMC to come up with a permeant solution and give us safe houses.”

top news
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News