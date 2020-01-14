Pune floods: 77 illegal constructions identified along Ambil odha; PMC serves notices

pune

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 21:20 IST

The civic body-appointed private agency PriMove has identified 77 illegal constructions along the Ambil odha (stream), which caused the flash floods in September 2019. Twent-six people died in the floods.

The Pune-based firm was given the task to carry out the survey of Ambhil odha and the reports were submitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last week. The PMC, has now issued notices to all the owners of these encroachments.

According to PMC officials, PriMove has considered 20 metres as the width of the stream while conducting the survey.

According to the city’s development plan of 1987, the width of the of the Ambil odha was considered as 18 metres and permission of construction was given accordingly. Now that the width has become a legal issue, there is a possibility that PMC will take strict action against these 77 encroachments and find a permanent solution, said officials.

Vijay Kulkarni, PMC head of water supply and pumping department said, “The report has been submitted by the company and we are working over it. The issue of width of the Ambil odha will be discussed in a meeting with the higher officials and further decision will be taken.”

City-based activist Vijay Kumbhar feels that the number of the encroachments is high. He said, “I doubt this report, as the number of encroachments along Ambil odha is more, and not just 77. There are cases where political leaders and local corporators have given permissions to illegal constructions.We need to start from the beginning and look for the root cause of these illegal constructions and how did they get the permissions.”

“Doing a survey, after people lost their lives, is just a method to fool people. The PMC and political party will now debate over the width of the stream and no firm action or permanent solution will come out of these meetings. My only request to PMC is to provide safe houses to people residing in these encroachments,” added Kumbhar.

Residents live in fear

With the Pune-based company identifying 77 encroachments, the residents, residing along the stream are worried that their homes will be demolished by the PMC.

Sunil Shinde, who lives near Sahkarnagar said, “We have been living in fear ever since the flash floods. Many people in our area lost their lives and we haven’t yet recovered from the trauma. Now, if our houses are considered as illegal encroachments, where will we go? and what will happen to our homes and our families? We request the PMC to come up with a permeant solution and give us safe houses.”