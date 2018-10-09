Pune get ready for uniform speed breakers across the city as PMC is all set to create new guidelines

The existing speed breakers in the city, which often cause problems for residents, may undergo change as the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) is coming up with a new policy.

In order to put an end to the rising disproportionate speed breakers on city roads, the civic administration has decided to formulate a new policy for speed breakers by issuing new guidelines.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of PMC road department, said, “At various locations in the city, there are speed breakers of different sizes on the same road. However, as per the Indian road congress (IRC) guidelines, all the speed breakers on one road should be of the same size, which is not the case in reality.”

Considering the current scenario, the PMC has decided to formulate a new policy for the speed breakers in the city incorporating all the norms mentioned in the Indian road congress guidelines, said Pawaskar.

He said, “There is a need to standardise the norms of speed breakers. We have constituted a committee which is currently working on creating a new policy. While the committee is expected to submit its report in the next 10 days, we will then present our report before all the important stakeholders in the city.”

Besides the new policy of speed breakers ensuring that the guidelines are followed, the PMC is also likely to create a new policy related to pedestrian crossings in the city.

Pawaskar said, “It has been identified that at many places, pedestrian walks are developed even when there is no footpath on both the sides of the roads. This is against the norm, as it is mandatory to have a footpath on both the sides of the road to build a pedestrian’s walk.”

Therefore, we are also working on standardising the norms of constructing pedestrian’s walk, he added.

For road safety

As per Indian Road Congress (IRC) code 99-1998 code, in India speed breakers are formed by providing a hump of 3.7 m width and 0.10 m height for the preferred advisory vehicle at a speed of 25 kmph speed.

However, according to the survey conducted by Pune city police’s traffic unit in 2017, it was revealed that of the 2,600 speed breakers in the city, as many as 1,500 do not abide by the IRC norms.

The survey also highlighted the fact that the location of the speed breakers is not much of a problem, but the way they are designed. They are either too high or wide, or have other faults in their design.

IRC code 99-1998 recommends that speed breakers may be installed only on minor roads at their intersections with major roads, but the speed breakers erected by the PMC on traffic police’s recommendations are on main roads thereby slowing down vehicular movement in the city.

The IRC code 99-1998 also states that the speed breakers should neither damage the vehicle nor inconvenience the driver/ rider.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 14:21 IST