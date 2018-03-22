Pune GST official caught red handed for corruption

Pune: Assistant director of goods and services tax (GST) office in Yerawada area of Pune was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe on Wednesday. The public servant was identified as Prasad Patil, 48, who was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor.

The contractor had paid five per cent value added tax (VAT) for the civil work he had done in 2013. However, Patil had claimed that he had to pay VAT at the rate of eight per cent. On Tuesday, Patil demanded the bribe of Rs 30,000 to stop the assessment report of the matter from going against the complainant in the corruption case. The complainant approached ACB who subsequently set a trap against Patil.

A case in the matter under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered against Patil at Yerawada police station.