Pune IT firms restrict air travel of employees, issue advisories 

pune Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:54 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

The outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus) has hampered travel plans of Pune’s vast Information Technology (IT) network. Several IT companies in Pune have restricted all air travel, domestic and foreign, to reduce the employee risk of contracting Covid-19.

Most companies have cancelled travel plans and issued advisory notices to its employees. The companies have also instructed employees to work from home via video conferencing.

Vidyadhar Purandare, vice-president, Software Exporters’ Association of Pune (Seap) said, “The coronavirus outbreak has affected the travel plans of IT employees for the past one month. Clients have also asked employees to not travel and work from wherever they are based. Countries where no cases of coronavirus are reported, the employees are travelling as per schedule.”

Seap was formed as an association of Software Exporters of Pune in 1998. The initial focus was to interact with various government agencies and provide member software companies the needed support for establishing efficient operations. In its second phase Seap saw its membership grow and as larger companies made Pune its home, newer needs and newer ideas emerged. SEAP is working closely with various government agencies to provide policy inputs as well as discussing broader issues faced by member companies.

“The member companies of Seap have issued internal precautionary measures and advisories to all of their employees regarding coronavirus outbreak.The companies will allow only rare exceptions and are ensuring that safety measures are taken before any travel plan is approved. In the past one week there is lot of discussion within various IT companies groups regarding the Covid-19 outbreak.” added Purandare.

Pavanjit Mane, president, Forum for IT Employees (Fite) Maharashtra said that the IT companies trying to keep their employees healthy by banning business trips. “IT companies are being extra cautious. We demand the central and state government issue official orders regarding the travel of employees. They should also keep a close tab on employees travelling to coronavirus-affected countries. We will be issuing a memorandum to the state government in this regard. In coming days this outbreak may affect adversely on the global clients of IT companies, but if proper precautionary measures are taken, like work from home and video conference with clients, then the impact can be minimised. The companies should conduct a regular health check-up and employees who show symptoms of coronavirus must be sent home immediately for the safety of the other employees,” she said.

Forum for IT Employees (Fite) was launched on December 29, 2014 when Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was illegally terminating the employment of thousands of people. The forum was initiated with the understanding that IT employees need for a body which unites them and represents the fight for their rights.

