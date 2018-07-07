Pune jailor has a narrow escape after being shot at outside Yerwada jail

Pune A jailor of Yerwada Central Jail had a narrow escape when two unidentified motorcycle-borne youths opened fire at him near the main gate of the prison on Friday morning. The bullet missed the officer, according to the police.

The jailer, police inspector Mohan Patil (35), lodged an FIR with Yerawada police station. According to the police, Patil is a resident of the jail officers’ quarters, located near the prison. He was walking towards the prison main gate for jail opening duty when two persons on a bike intercepted him around 6.15 am. One of the duo fired at him, but Patil swiftly moved away. The jailor then threw the umbrella he was carrying at the assailants and they fled from the spot.

Deepak Sakore, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone-4, said, “Four persons were involved in the attack. Investigation is on to trace them and find the motive behind the attack.”

The crime branch has also started a parallel investigation in the case. “We have obtained the CCTV footages from the area and have got some clues about the attackers who had covered their faces,” an officer privy to the investigation said.

The police have booked four unidentified persons for offences under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Rajkumar Waghchavare, senior police inspector and incharge of Yerawada police station, is investigating the case.