Pune-Kashmir Maitri chowk in Katraj gets PMC’s beautification boost

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:48 IST

Eight years after it was named the Pune-Kashmir Maitri (friendship) chowk, the Pune Municipal Corporation has now sanctioned Rs 35 lakh for its beautification, strengthening the cultural bond between Pune and Kashmir.

Under the beautification project, the chowk will have a mural, depicting a Kashmiri girl and a Maharashtrian girl hand-in-hand and the entire area will be lit up and more plants will be added for greenery.

The PMC will also install a metal peepal and chinar tree at the chowk while a portion of the space will be reserved for children’s play area.

The PMC has released a work order of Rs 20 lakh for the first phase of the project while the next phase will involve spending another Rs 15 lakh, PMC officials said.

PMC standing committee member and corporate Sangita Kondhare, who has been spearheading the beautification project under the local area corporator’s fund, said, “The chowk is an example of national and cultural unity between Maharashtra and Kashmir. Funds to the tune of Rs 35 lakh will be spent on the project. A wall painting depicting the rich culture of the two states will also be undertaken. The chowk has been dedicated as a space of national unity and integration,” she said.

Sanjay Nahar, founder of NGO Sarhad, a social organisation working for the cause of J&K and its people, said, “We had proposed the beautification of the chowk and the civic body has given an in principle sanction to it and the area corporator is developing the chowk area. The chowk has been functional for the past eight years. Earlier, there was an agreement between PMC and the Srinagar Municipal Corportion for maintaining cultural ties too. Kashmirs have a strong emotional connect with Pune and the citizens too have developed a spiritual bonding with Kashmir through the Amarnath yatra. The chowk will serve as an example of the cultural bond between the two states and establish strong people to people relations ,” he said.