Pune man arrested for illegal possession of 19 exotic birds, maybe linked to international bird smuggling ring 

A man has been arrested for illegal possession of 19 exotic birds in Pune on Monday. He was picked up from Vadgaonsheri area, by the Pune unit of directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI)officials. He is said to be linked with another case of bird smuggling which happened at the Kolkata international airport on Saturday, according to DRI officials.

“On the basis of specific information, the DRI, Pune regional unit (PRU) with assistance of officers of the Pune customs commissionerate on October 8 recovered illegally imported foreign exotic birds from the premises of Dominic Sequira, resident of Vadgaonsheri, Pune,” the statement from DRI read.

While the birds were confiscated under Section 111 of Customs Act, 1972, a case under Sections 48 and 49 of Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 was registered against Sequira.

Sequira’s activities are linked to another seizure of 35 exotic birds made at the Kolkata international airport, according to a statement by the DRI. Around 35 exotic birds smuggled into India from Bangkok via Myanmar were seized by DRI personnel at the Kolkata’s international airport and two persons were arrested on Saturday, an official had said. “The cargo was booked in the name of Dominic Jacob Sequira of Pune,” a DRI official said. Further details in the case are awaited from the office of Shrawan Kumar, additional director general of DRI Mumbai zone.

In continued action against wild life smuggling and other crimes against animals, DRI Mumbai seized about 8,000 kilogrammes of shark fins valued at ₹ 45 crore in the international market and 523 star tortoises from Mumbai. The action was taken in the month of September.

Names of birds seized-

The birds were identified as 15 Agapornis commonly known as love birds of African origin; one Sun Parakeet also known as Sunconure of south American origin; two Great Billed parrot of Philippines origin and a White Cockatoo of Indonesian origin. All the birds have been handed over to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoology Park, Katraj, Pune.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 13:52 IST