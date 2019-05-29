Pune man booked for posting derogatory content against Urmila Matondkar on Facebook

The Pune police booked a man on Monday for abusing actress-turned-Congress member Urmila Matondkar in a Facebook post.

The accused has been identified as Dhananjay Vyankatesh Kudtarkar, 57, a resident of Mahalaxmi Metro Square in Budhwar peth. The said post was published on May 23, the day Lok Sabha election 2019 results were declared.

“The post mentioned in the complaint referred to a certain actress named Urmila. We are investigating who that person is. We have to gather enough evidence against the accused, before we can arrest him,” said Sunil Kalgutkar, senior police inspector,Vishrambaug police station, who is investigating the case.

Kudtarkar made derogatory comments regarding Matondkar’s marriage to a Muslim man. The post was published at 9:49 pm, hours after Matondkar, who contested from Mumbai North constituency, lost the election. Matondkar, a Congress candidate, lost to Gopal Shetty of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of four lakh votes.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Rupali Chandrashekhar Patil, 37, a member of the Maharashra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and a resident of Bhagyashree apartment in Shukrawar peth.

“He came to the Mandai police outpost after he learned that these people (the complainant and her aides) were looking for him. He has been undergoing some treatment at Sassoon General Hospital,” said senior PI Kalgutkar.

A case under Section 354(a)(1)(4) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 67 (Publishing of information which is obscene in electronic form), 67(a) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered at Vishrambaug police station against Kudtarkar.

The state women’s commission has written to the Deputy Commission of Police, cyber crime cell of Pune, seeking a report on the incident.

First Published: May 29, 2019 16:41 IST