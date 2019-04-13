Pune man duped of Rs 4.8 lakh in matrimonial fraud

In a case of online matrimonial fraud, a 55-year-old man was duped of Rs 4.8 lakh.

According to the complaint, the victim met the woman in May 2018, via Jeevansathi.com, an online matrimonial portal. The two get talking and grew close. The accused allegedly requested the victim to accept a parcel on her behalf. In order to accept the parcel, the victim transferred a total of Rs 4,85,000 to a bank account located in Vasai on multiple occasions over a period of eight months. The account was not registered under the woman’s name.

“The complainant works as a designer in a vaccum-based product manufacturing company in Mundhwa. His wife lives away from him for the past several years and his son was recently diagnosed to be suffering from a mental illness. He was looking for a companion who would help him take care of his son. That is how he started looking for a partner on the matrimonial site,” said VA Tawade, assistant police inspector, Faraskhana police station, who is investigating the case.

“The accused, who would communicate with the victim over WhatsApp, claimed that she lived in London and was of Indian origin,”added Tawade.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (punishment for cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66(c)(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Faraskhana police station.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 16:37 IST