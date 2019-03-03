Pune man stages car theft to claim insurance; held

A man from Pune was booked for staging a theft of his own car. The man was identified as Kiran Dattaray Jadhav, 24, a resident of Papade Vasti in Hadapsar. A chargesheet has been filed by the Hadapsar police. The police have now seized the car. The worth of the car is Rs 18,00,000.

According to the police, Jadhav had purchased a silver colour Toyota Innova Crysta with the intention to foray into the tours and travels business. However, he could not keep up with the loan payment and instalments. Jadhav staged a theft to claim the insurance. Jadhav had filed a complaint at Hadapsar police station regarding the car theft on September 25, 2018

The police were investigating the case when police Naik Vinod Shivale received information that a car matching the description was spotted in Hadapsar. The police grew suspicious as the car did not have a number plate.When the police asked Jadhav about the registration papers, he avoided the questions.

After being probed, Jadhav confessed to have staged the theft. According to a statement issued by senior police inspector Sunil Tambe of Hadapsar police station, the car was taken to Ahmednagar, then to Shirur where it was kept hidden. Jadhav tried to sell the car in Madhya Pradesh, however, the insurance documents were not in place and the deal fell flat.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 16:49 IST