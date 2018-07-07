Pune man strangulated to death in Talegaon, body thrown off bridge

A 25-year-old was strangled to death by an unidentified person in Talegaon, some time between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. His body was thrown from off a bridge in Aadhe village, police said.

His body was found by residents of Aadhe village in Talegaon, off the Pune–Mumbai Expressway on Thursday. According to police, the murderer attempted to get ride of the body by throwing at near the express way.

The victim has been identified as Prakash Nihal, 25, a native of Jalana, presently residing at Dhayari. The complaint regarding the murder was registered by Gajanan Shinde, a resident of Dhayari, at Talegaon police station.

According to the information provided by Talegaon police, prime facie it seems that the murder weapon was a wire with which the victim was strangled.

Talegaon police registered a case of murder against the unknown accused and have initiated an investigation.