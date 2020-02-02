Pune market watch: Demand for green peas sees red as weather affects supply, quality

pune

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 18:12 IST

Cold weather has affected the supply and quality of green peas, which are in demand in the local vegetable market at this time of the year, according to Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune officials. Ten kilogrammes of green peas cost Rs 300-350 this week at APMC, Pune, as compared to Rs 280 to Rs 300 per 10kg last week.

“We received only 10 trucks of green peas. The produce is not very good and most of the peas have been spoilt due to the extreme weather. Hence, we are not receiving good supply and this is causing the price of green peas to increase,” said Amol Ghule, vegetable trader and member of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Market Yard.

Seasonal vegetables like potatoes and corn too have witnessed a decrease in supply this week, said officials, with potatoes costing Rs 140 to Rs 200 per 10kg, and corn priced at Rs 60 to Rs 120 for 100 pieces.

However, supply of other vegetables like onions, cluster beans has remained steady and the commodities have seen a decline in their prices due to the good supply.

There has been no change in the rates of fruits and apple still retains its spot as the fruit in most demand, said APMC officials.

The average trucks coming to the market are 2,000, but as there was a public holiday on January 26 for the local market, the number of trucks which arrived at the APMC, Pune, also reduced.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard received 15 trucks of green chillies from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat; five trucks of cabbage from Gujarat and Karnataka, while drumsticks arrived from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh; snake gourd (ghevda) came in four trucks from Karnataka on Sunday. Carrots arrived at APMC, Pune, from Rajasthan in eight trucks, while green peas have come from Madhya Pradesh in 10 trucks.

Onion prices have reduced with rate this week at Rs 200 to 270 per 10kg as compared to Rs400 per 10kg last week. Okra costs Rs 300 to Rs 350 per 10kg this week as compared to Rs 300 to 400 per 10kg last week, Tomatoes cost Rs 80 to Rs 100 per 10kg this week, while green chillies are priced at Rs 250 to Rs 300 per 10kg this week.