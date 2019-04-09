Pune may boil at 41°C over next three days, says IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “near to heatwave” conditions across Maharashtra with maximum temperature likely to reach 41 degrees Celsius for Pune city from Tuesday to Thursday.

The maximum temperature in Pune on Monday was 40 degrees Celsius.

On a cooler note, IMD, the weather department, has forecast a good spread of the first summer rain across the state on April 14 and 15. It has forecast thunder activity and gusty winds initially and chances of rain over Pune from April 12 evening onwards.

The rainfall activity will reduce by April 16 onwards and again temperature will start rising marginally by the second fortnight of April, IMD has said.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, the mercury is likely to rise by two to three degree Celsius above normal in most of the places in the state in the next three to five days.

“Maximum temperature will rise by more than 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal as there is no rain system.

From Marathwada via Vidarbha to south interior Karnataka (SIK) there is a chance of trough (a line or curve along which the atmospheric pressure is minimum), and around April 14 there is a chance of formation of cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha, Marathwada, South Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining parts of the Telangana.

These two systems will give good rainfall across the state from April 13 onwards,” Kashyapi said.

A trough is an extended area of low atmospheric pressure that can occur either at the Earth’s surface or at higher altitudes.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions arise when maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains; 37 degrees Celsius or more for coastal stations and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions. A heatwave condition is declared if at least two stations meet this criterion in a meteorological sub-division for at least two consecutive days.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 01:56 IST