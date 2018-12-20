PMRDA notice to Zeal Education: 24 hrs to raze 2.3 lakh sq ft of illegal structures

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has served a notice to Zeal Education Society at Narhe asking to demolish the unauthorised constructions of 2,30,000 square feet in all 12 buildings in Narhe educational campus. While PMRDA served notice on December 12 ordering demolition, the institute was given additional time to give a reply after it approached PMRDA authorities.

In a notice to Sambhaji Maruti Katkar founder of Zeal Institute, PMRDA asked for demolition citing provisions in the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act.Speaking on this notice issue, Jayesh Katkar executive director of Zeal Education Society said he has not received any notice on of demolition from the PMRDA.

Katkar said, “Till date, I have not received any demolition notice from PMRDA, so how can I give my opinion on this? Let’s wait till the notice reaches us, then we will keep our stand in front of the media.”

The PMRDA notice states that the construction on the property has been closely monitored by PMRDA, actual survey and construction described by Sambhaji Maruti Katkar is unauthorised as it was done without proper approval of the designated authority and a construction plan, according to the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

The notice further states that Sambhaji Maruti Katkar founder of Zeal Institute should remove the illegal constructions within 24 hours from the date of receipt of the notice.

“On the grounds of illegal constructions, notice has been served to demolish construction to the founder within 24 hours. Else Katkar should submit a reply within a stipulated period. Otherwise, PMRDA will take strict action against illegal constructions and the reply will be considered on legal grounds,” said Kiran Gitte, metropolitan commissioner and chief executive officer, PMRDA.

The unauthorised structure came to light after local RTI activist Yogesh Dhage complained with PMRDA against Zeal Institute.

Dhage said that along with illegal constructions of 2,30,000 square feet, Zeal institute did not leave 12-metre space for the road which is mandatory under the Town Planning Act. “Hence approached by the PMRDA and after three hearing finally we got the demolition order,” said Dhage adding PMRDA has not taken any action so far. “On Thursday I will approach to PMRDA to find out reasons behind it.”

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 14:31 IST