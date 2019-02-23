Pune Municipal Corporation presents Rs 6,765 crore budget, Mulik focuses on Ahmednagar road

Yogesh Mulik, outgoing Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee chairman, on Friday, presented a Rs 6,765 crore-budget for the financial year 2019-20, focusing more on transport-related projects, with a clear emphasis on Ahmednagar road, Vadgaonsheri.

The standing committee chairman presented a budget that was Rs 680 crore higher than the draft budget presented by municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao last month. Commissioner Rao had presented a draft budget of Rs 6,085 crore.

Mulik has pinned hope on recovering tax dues and bank loans as income-generation avenues.

“I tried to give justice to all parts of the city and have allocated enough funds to complete the ongoing works. Whatever promises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had made in its manifesto, I tried to take them to a logical conclusion by making budgetary allocations,” said Mulik.

Reacting to the budget spends, civic activist Vivek Velankar said that it is well known that PMC revenue inflow is weak. “Municipal commissioner and PMC standing committee chairman both inflated the budget. It is clear that most of the provisions will remain only on paper.” Mulik said that PMC is likely to get revenue from property tax dues which is currently totalling to Rs 4,000 crore. “Another major income source will be cable-laying charges and advertisement rights. Elected members have given a reasonable target to the administration,” he said.

The PMC launched a special ramp for the disabled on Friday enabling easy access to the civic headquarters.

Quotes

I tried to give justice to all parts of the city and have allocated enough funds to complete ongoing works. Whatever promises BJP made in its manifesto, I tried to take them to a logical conclusion by making allocations.

Yogesh Mulik, BJP corporator, standing committee chairman

It is clear that the BJP has released the budget considering the elections. It is clear PMC is getting less revenue. How are they going to spend?

Arvind Shinde, Congress party

Standing committee has added schemes achieve its political goals. The question remains whether it is possible to execute this on the ground.

Vivek Velenkar, civic activist

Corporators in attendence for the release of the budget. ( Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO )

PMC Budget Highlights

Priority to 24x7 water scheme and inner ring road

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has prioritised the high capacity mass transit route (inner ring road) and completion of the 24x7 water scheme. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked for the ring road to start by June this year.

Budget allocation -

Rs 200 crore - Inner ring road

Rs 301 crore - 24x7 water scheme.

New parking lots

Rs 29.54 crore has been allocated for parking lots at JM road, Dattawadi, Baner, Warje, Vimannagar and Kondhwa.

PMPML

Rs 180 crore for the PMPML to increase its fleet. Of this, Rs 105 crore is for hiring e buses and Rs 75 crore for purchasing CNG buses.

River development project

Rs 7 crore PMC plans to develop 44-km of riverfront in the city. The detailed project report is already prepared and PMC had submitted the proposal to the central government.

Rejuvenation of old wells and tanks in the city

Rs 1.7 crore PMC plans to use old tanks and wells in the city and provide water from these sources to surrounding areas.

Cancer detection test for women

Rs 1 crore PMC plans to make cancer detection tests available in 19 municipal clinics mainly for women.

Medical college in the name of Vajpayee

Rs 10 crore PMC plans to establish its own medical college on the lines of Sassoon Hospital.

Electric vehicles

Rs 1 crore PMC plans to promote e-vehicles in the city as per central government guidelines. PMC will hire electric vehicles for PMC officebearers and officers to begin with.

Merged villages

Rs 192 crore for 11 villages merged in PMC limits for infrastructure-related works.

Shiv Shrusti memorial

Rs 26.40 crore PMC will erect the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - Shiv Shrusti - memorial at Chandani chowk.

Madgulkar and Balgandharva auditorium redevelopment

Rs 50 lakh to erect the memorial at Kothrud, in memory of G D Madgulkar whose birth centenary will be marked this year

In the works

Yoga Centers and Sanskar Centers in PMC schools and gardens

PMC had decided to establish Yoga centers and Sanskar Centers in PMC schools and gardens. It would help to promote Indian culture among the kids

Sports museum in the memory of journalist Shashikant Bhagwat

PMC proposed to erect sports museum in the memory of late sports journalist Shashikant Bhagwat at Sanas Sport Complex.

Training center for housing societies

PMC planned to start training center to educate housing socities about their functions. The center would be start in the name of late journalist D R Kulkarni. The center will train office bearers of various housing societies.

PMC gardens would open for students and photographers whole day

PMC planned to allow students and photographers to enter in the PMC garden in between morning 6 to evening 8 to do study. But for that the students would need to take identity card from garden department and use the garden only for study purpose.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 16:55 IST