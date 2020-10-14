e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune on yellow alert for next three days

Pune on yellow alert for next three days

On Tuesday, the city received 5.9mm rain, while Lohegaon received 6.0 mm

pune Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 17:12 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
Heavy rain at isolated areas is expected for Pune city on Wednesday and Thursday, though overall, rainfall will be moderate.
Heavy rain at isolated areas is expected for Pune city on Wednesday and Thursday, though overall, rainfall will be moderate.(HT PHOTO )
         

Pune district, along with Mumbai, is on a “yellow alert” for the next three days, starting Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The strength of the system which was formed in the Bay of Bengal is reducing, but it is expected to cross Pune district and adjacent areas. Heavy rain at isolated areas is expected for Pune city on Wednesday and Thursday, though overall, rainfall will be moderate. However, the ghat areas of the district may get heavy to very heavy rain,” said Anupam Kashyapi, IMD head, Pune.

A red alert has been issued for districts like Kolhapur, Satara, Sindhudurg and Osmanabad. While for Ratnagiri, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani and Beed, the IMD has issued an orange alert.

On Tuesday, the city received 5.9mm rain, while Lohegaon received 6.0 mm.

“Rain activity will continue in the Maharashtra for this week along with parts of central Maharashtra. Vidarbha region is also expected to receive rains,” added Kashyapi.

As rain with thunder and lightning is forcecase, the State disaster management unit has issued orders regarding precautionary measures.

“All the district officials have been told to stay alert and keep precautionary measures in place. People living in low-lying areas should be alerted about the situation,” the order stated.

Forecast

Oct 14, 15: Moderate rain with isolated heavy rain with thunder and lightning (isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rain in ghat areas)

Oct 16: Moderate rain (isolated heavy rain in ghat areas)

Oct 17: Light to moderate rain

Oct 18: Light rain

Oct 19: Very light to light rain

top news
India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
Maharashtra allows metro, business exhibitions from tomorrow
Maharashtra allows metro, business exhibitions from tomorrow
‘Nice of you to come home’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah
‘Nice of you to come home’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah
France appoints first envoy for Indo-Pacific, to focus on cooperation with India
France appoints first envoy for Indo-Pacific, to focus on cooperation with India
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In