Pune players get selected for junior women’s national hockey coaching camp

City players Akshata Dhekale, Vaishnavi Phalke and Rutuja Pisal has been shortlisted by Hockey India for the junior women national coaching camp scheduled to begin at the Sports Authority of India centre, Bangalore from April 1.

The selection of three women players for a single national camp is a first of its kind feat for Hockey Maharashtra. The camp will be held over 27 days and concludes on April 27.

Manoj Bhore, general secretary, Hockey Maharashtra said, “This is one of the biggest achievement for us. It only goes to indicate that our girls and women are pushing themselves with an aim ahead. For the three girls selected this is a big platform to showcase their worth after catching the eye in Kollam.

Satara-born players Rujuta and Akshata both 17-year-old, trains at the state government-run Krida Prabodhini, Balewadi, as part of the Hockey Maharashtra squad who made into the quarterfinals of the 9th Hockey India Junior Women’s National Championship (A-Division) 2019 at Kollam, Kerala.

Overall, Hockey Maharashtra team finished at the sixth place in the championship.

Earlier, Rutuja was also shortlisted for the Youth Olympics representing India but missed the opportunity due to her exams.

Later, she was selected for the Holland Tour scheduled by the National Hockey Academy.

Vaishnavi, just 15-years-old and youngest of the three, was also part of the squad in Kerala and had scored two goals to her credit.

