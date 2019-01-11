Pune police arrest 34-year-old man on charges of molestation

PUNE: A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Sangvi police for alleged molestation of a 32-year-old woman at Market Yard on Wednesday at 11 pm.

Prabhakar Shinde, senior inspector of Sangvi police station said, “We have arrested a 34-year-old man for charges of molestation on the complaint of the victim on Wednesday. While the man is in the police custody, we have invoked Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) against him under the Indian Penal Code.”

According to the police, both the victim and the suspect were friends.

Giving details of the incident, Shinde said, “On Wednesday evening, the victim and the accused were walking near the Market Yard when the incident took place. The victim was injured and was in a state of shock when she filed a case against the latter.”

Refusing to give the background of the victim and the offender, Shinde said, “The man had also threatened the victim of making some of her photographs viral. However, as he was arrested, no such thing happened. We have confiscated all his belongings, including the wallet, cash and mobile phone.”

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 17:18 IST