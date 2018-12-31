Pune police arrest man caught in possession of cannabis

Police have arrested a man from Pimpri-Chinchwad for possession of cannabis in bulk on Saturday evening.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Sunil Madhle, 25, a resident of Bhatnagar in Pimpri, who was caught for possession of 21.833 kg cannabis on Saturday night in Pimpri by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

He was carrying the cannabis near Pimpri dairy farm when the police intercepted him and upon searching they found the drugs.

The drugs are estimated to cost around Rs 3,27,000, according to the police. A case under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 20(c) of NDPS Act was registered at Pimpri police station against the 25-year-old.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 17:00 IST