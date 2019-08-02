Pune police arrest three, recover gold worth ₹13.8 lakh

pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police recovered gold worth ₹13.8 lakh from a history sheeter and two others, who were arrested on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Chandya alias Chandrakant Anant Mane, 26, a resident of Morya Housing Society in Chinchwad; his brother builder alias Shashikant Anant Mane, 22, a resident of Manjri Farm, Hadapsar and his friend Kamya alias Kamlesh Dilip Kasbe, 22, a resident of Patrashed link road, Chinchwad, according to R Pokale, additional commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The three were produced in a local court and have been remanded to police custody.

The three were arrested by the police while investigating a case of house break-in and theft at a house in Harshada Co-operative Housing Society in Chinchwad and a theft in a shop close to the society .The thefts took place on Tuesday. Two separate cases were registered at Chinchwad police station on Wednesday after the thefts were reported.

The police recovered 470 grammes of gold from them. The accused had managed to flee with the gold and ₹420 in coins from the cash counter of a general store. The cost of the gold was estimated to be around ₹13,82,376, the police said.

The police first arrested Chandrakant Mane, who is a history sheeter and was externed from the city. Chandrakant led the police to the other two persons who were involved. The two persons were arrested from an abandoned building near Patrashed link road, police said.

