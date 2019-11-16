Pune police constable assaults man with stone, allegedly threatens him; suspended

pune

A police constable charged with assaulting a man has been suspended from service on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone IV) Prasad Akkanouru issued the directive seeking immediate suspension of the accused constable who has been identified as Shreyas Vinod Salvi (30), a resident of Vishrantwadi.

The incident took place in Wadgaonsheri on Tuesday where Salvi’s in-laws reside. The victim has been identified as Sandeep Rasal, a resident of Wadgaonsheri.

Salvi was assigned the task of taking prisoners to the court at Chandannagar police station. It was on Tuesday that he jumped over the boundary wall of his father-in-law’s residence, identified as Balkrishna Vibhute, onto his neighbour’s premises. The neighbour, Rasal, and some women family members noticed Salvi loitering on their premises under suspicious circumstances. The family members got into a scuffle with Salvi and he attacked Rasal with a huge stone, leaving him injured.

The family members caught Salvi and handed him over to the police after which a first information report (FIR) was lodged against Salvi, which led to his arrest. He was released on bail by the magistrate’s court on Friday.

According to the police, on being released, Salvi again went to Rasal’s residence and threatened him with dire consequences. The family again complained to the police after which the DCP ordered his immediate suspension from service.