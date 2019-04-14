Pune police extern four criminals ahead of elections

The Pune police externed four criminals from the city limits for one year to prevent occurance of any untoward incidents during the elections.

The criminals have been identified as Shagun Raju Gaikwad (24), a resident of Tadiwala road; Sagar alias Yellya Irappa Kolnati, a resident of 13, Tadiwala road; Govind Papul Singh Tak (24), a resident of Tadiwala road and Lakhan Rohidas Jagtap (30), a resident of Padmavati.

They have been externed under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act by the ZonaI police under the guidance of Bacchan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Zone II).

According to DCP Bacchan Singh, since the model code of conduct came into effect 16 criminals have been externed under MPDA Act by the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police in the backdrop of Lok Sabha elections while 12 persons have been booked for possessing weapons with a valid licence.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 16:44 IST