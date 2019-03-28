Pune police nab prime accused in Aundh’s milkman murder case

The Pune police arrested the main accused in the milkman murder case, that took place on November 2,2018 in Aundh, on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Omkar Dilip Kadam, 37 is a resident of Erandwane, said the police. Pratik Kadam, Amol Choramale, Akash Kedari, Kiran Gaikwad, Kiran Dhonde, Paresh Mehta, Shubham Gokhale, Gopal Arade, Rakesh Salve, Prashant Kadam, Amol Chormule and Akash Kedari who have also been named accused in the matter, were arrested the day the crime took place.

On November 2, 2018 the victim identified as Rohit Ashok Junawane, 27 a resident of Aundh was attacked by a group of people and was found hacked to death in the morning. According to the police, Omkar Kadam hatched a plan to kill Junawane. The reasons for the same remain unknown. The police are currently on the lookout for Gajendra alias Dada Tulshiram More, another accused in the case.

The police received information during a night patrol that Omkar Kadam was present in Srinath Plaza in Shivajinagar.Kadam has been remanded to police custody by a local court.

A chargesheet in the matter has been registered against the arrested 10, according to a statement issued by Bhaskar Jadhav, senior police inspector of Chaturshrungi police station. A case under sections 302, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149 of Indian Penal Code, sections 4 and 25 of Arms Act and section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at Chatuhshrungi police station against the said persons.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 16:36 IST