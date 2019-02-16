Pune police rescue kidnapped 21-yr-old within 12 hrs

The Pune police have rescued a 21-year-old youth on Friday, 12 hours after he was reported to have been kidnapped in Hinjewadi.

According to the police, the young man was kidnapped on Thursday noon after which the alleged kidnappers called his 52-year-old father and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh in exchange for his safe release. The police rescued him before the kidnappers could confirm the location for delivery of ransom.

The kidnapped man was identified as Varad Shailesh Chine, 21, a resident of Roya Housing Society in Bavdhan. Chine has finished three years of a four-year engineering graduation course and is employed. His father works in the private sector, according to Vinayak Dhakane, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone-2 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

“He was rescued at 12:30 am on Friday. We cannot reveal the rescue spot, just that he was in Pune district. The kidnappers got away, but we are on a lookout for them,” said Dhakane.

The ransom exchange was scheduled to take place at 11 am on Friday as per a phone call made by the alleged kidnappers to Varad’s father. The police suspect the kidnapping happened between 11:30 am on Wednesday and 1:20 am on Thursday at the area located between Warje Malwadi and Bavdhan.

A case under Section 364(a) (kidnapping for ransom) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified people at Hinjewadi police station. Senior inspector Shivaji Gaware of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 14:19 IST