Pune records 1,705 positive cases of Covid-19, more than Mumbai for third consecutive day

pune

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:12 IST

Pune city recorded 1,705 positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday, more than Mumbai for a third consecutive day. Mumbai recorded 1,214 cases on Friday.

Out of the 1,705 cases in Pune 850 were detected using the rapid antigen test (RAT).

Eleven deaths were reported in the city, taking the virus-related death toll to 917.

The total count of progressive positive cases in Pune city now stands at 34,040.

Also, the city conducted its highest number of tests in a 24-hour period, with 6,811 tests carried out, of which 4,011 were the regular swab tests, and 2,800 were done using the rapid antigen test.

The number of patients in critical care is now 527.

A total of 773 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 21,107.

Six deaths were reported from outside the PMC jurisdiction: one from Khadki Cantonment and five from other districts and the Pune rural area.

According to the information released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, of the 11 deaths reported on Friday, all were above the age of 50. Five patients were from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, three from Sassoon Hospital, two from the Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital and one patient from Symbiosis Hospital.